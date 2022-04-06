Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $606.04 and last traded at $606.04. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.04 and a 200-day moving average of $721.78.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

