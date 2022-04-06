Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

