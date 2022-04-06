General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,903 shares of company stock worth $2,472,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

