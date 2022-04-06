Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 6610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

