Gesher I Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GIACU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIACU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

