Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

