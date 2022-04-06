GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,940,608 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.