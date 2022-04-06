Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.