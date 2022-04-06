Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EFAS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.