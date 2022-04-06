GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GoPro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

