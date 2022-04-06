Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -1.54. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 803,300 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

