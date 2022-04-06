Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 3085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $574.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

