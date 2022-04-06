Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
