Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 44,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

