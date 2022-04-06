Gratus Capital LLC Has $377,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cerner by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 37,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.