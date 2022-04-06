Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 190,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,804,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

