Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 390 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $13.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.89. 19,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

