Graviton (GTON) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.72 or 0.07313248 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.85 or 1.00302850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

