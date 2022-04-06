Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

