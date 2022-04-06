Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.
GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.
OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.24.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.