Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

