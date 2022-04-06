Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NYSE:GBX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

