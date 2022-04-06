Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.08 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.