Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.
NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.08 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
