Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,829 shares.The stock last traded at $62.34 and had previously closed at $61.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $970,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

