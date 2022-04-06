GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003988 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $130.83 million and $23.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,925,100 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

