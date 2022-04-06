GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $63.11. 1,950,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.