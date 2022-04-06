GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $63.11. 1,950,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

