Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 7552660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 92.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.