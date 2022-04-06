Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.20) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.