Head-To-Head Analysis: Karat Packaging (KRT) & Its Competitors

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 116 669 789 40 2.47

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.78%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 17.06 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.48

Karat Packaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

