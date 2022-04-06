Head to Head Analysis: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Momentus and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.23%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.34%. Given Momentus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Volatility and Risk

Momentus has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 740.75 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.74 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Summary

Redwire beats Momentus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

