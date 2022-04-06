Head-To-Head Comparison: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Amarin 1 0 3 0 2.50

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 414.19%. Amarin has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 140.38%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Amarin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 69.20 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -1.25 Amarin $583.19 million 2.48 $7.73 million $0.03 121.37

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40% Amarin 1.33% 3.31% 2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

