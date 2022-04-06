Head to Head Review: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) vs. Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Noble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.68 $1.29 billion $2.28 1.93 Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Noble.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Noble on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Noble (Get Rating)

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

