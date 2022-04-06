Head to Head Survey: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) vs. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 4 5 0 2.56

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $104.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Centerspace.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -679.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.63 $3.28 million $0.32 17.25 Centerspace $201.71 million 7.58 $610,000.00 ($0.43) -236.39

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.42% 4.88% Centerspace -0.01% N/A N/A

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Centerspace on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

