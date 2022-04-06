Head-To-Head Survey: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.82 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -20.67 Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.70 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34% Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95%

Summary

Momentive Global beats Sify Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers IT infrastructure and transformation services; cloud computing services; remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers; and delivery platforms, managed security, and domestic and international managed services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, and sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; e-learning, and process and automation services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

