Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,082 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,328,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the third quarter valued at about $7,551,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 499,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

