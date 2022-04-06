HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.66

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 439143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

