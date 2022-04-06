HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

HFG stock opened at €46.18 ($50.75) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.74 and a 200 day moving average of €65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

