Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Price Up 2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.90. 6,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 891,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

