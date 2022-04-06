Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.63 and last traded at $214.82. Approximately 1,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,057,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.77.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

