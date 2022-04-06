Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head-To-Head Review

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17 Ovintiv 0 3 16 0 2.84

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $52.21, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A Ovintiv 16.35% 55.68% 16.84%

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hess Midstream pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv pays out -35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.85 $46.40 million $1.76 17.23 Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.53 $1.42 billion ($2.27) -22.76

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Hess Midstream on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

