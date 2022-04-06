Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. 5,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.