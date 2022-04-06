High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

PCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,525. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

