Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

