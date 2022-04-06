HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

NYSE:HRT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

