HM Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $262,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,718,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.