Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

