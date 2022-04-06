Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 251,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,252,792 shares.The stock last traded at $21.01 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.