HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 314.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot stock traded down $52.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.30 and a 200-day moving average of $623.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.27 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

