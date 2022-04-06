Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

