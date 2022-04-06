Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Hush has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $9,032.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00373947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00084056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

