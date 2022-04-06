Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $14.24. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 12,446 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

